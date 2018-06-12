Florida Keys man threatens to post nude photos of woman online, deputies say

Cameron Singo is accused of threatening to post nude photos of a woman he dated on the internet.

LAYTON, Fla. - A Florida Keys man was arrested Monday afternoon after deputies said he threatened to post nude photos of a woman he was dating on the internet.

Cameron Singo, 29, of Layton, faces a charge of stalking.

More Crime Headlines

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ian Douthirt spoke to the woman on May 26. The woman told Douthirt that Singo was harassing over the phone. She also told the deputy that Singo threatened to ruin her business.

An arrest warrant was issued for Singo last week. He was booked into jail Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.