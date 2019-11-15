Former Miami-Dade police officer killed in Sunrise home

Johnnie Ridgeway, a former officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department, was found dead in his home in Sunrise.

SUNRISE, Fla. - A $3,000 reward is being offered for information in the death of a former Miami-Dade police officer who was killed in his Sunrise home.

Broward County Crime Stoppers on Friday announced the reward for Johnnie Ridgeway, who was found dead in his home on Northwest 12th Court.

Ridgeway, 51, was killed sometime between 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez said Ridgeway worked as an officer with the Miami-Dade Police Department from 1995 until he was fired in 1999.

Ridgeway's mother told Local 10 News reporter Glenna Milberg that he was shot in his bed. Patricia Ridgeway said there was no forced entry to the home and nothing was stolen, including his wallet.

She said a relative who was living at the home wasn't there at the time.

"This is a strange coincidence I cannot ignore," she said.

The reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

