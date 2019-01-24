Former Miramar Police Department employee surrenders to feds on fraud charges

MIRAMAR, Fla. - A former Miramar Police Department employee surrendered to the FBI Thursday morning on fraud charges, the FBI announced in a news release.

Brian M. Chen, 39, of Weston, a former information technology employee for the police department, is charged with three counts of mail fraud.

"Earlier this year, the Miramar Police Department discovered an anomaly with fluctuation in billing for equipment and services," Chief Dexter Williams said in a statement. "We immediately conducted an audit and initiated an investigation. Its findings resulted in the department reaching out to the FBI, to independently investigate alleged misconduct."

According to the news release, Chen was the administrator of the police department's plan with Verizon Wireless. A state contract with the company allows state and local agencies to obtain iPhones and Android phones for free or at a discounted rate.

Authorities said the computer technician used his position starting in 2013 to order cellphones from Verizon and then resell them through an online auction and resale provider. FBI agents said he also sold some of the phones in bulk to people in the business of reselling phones.

According to the FBI, by ordering the phones, Chen caused Verizon to initiate a monthly service plan for each line of service.

FBI agents said Chen tried to suspend the monthly service plans in order to conceal the illegal activity.

"Due to the volume of telephones illegally purchased and the associated lines of service plans, some service plans could not be continuously suspended," the news release stated.

The FBI reported that the Miramar Police Department incurred a loss of about $350,000 by paying for service plans purchased by Chen.

Authorities said Chen made about $800,000 from the scheme from 2013 to Nov. 29, 2018.

Chen had his initial court hearing Thursday. A change of plea hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.

"Brian's actions certainly do not reflect the integrity and dedication of the hard-working employees who serve the Miramar Police Department," Williams said.

According to police, Chen was hired by the police department in April 2007. He has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of the case.

