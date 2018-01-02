Fort Lauderdale fugitive wanted in 3 states arrested in Collier County

John Simecek was arrested after a chase and crash in Collier County on New Year's Day. He had arrest warrants issued in Florida, Indiana and Massachusetts.

NAPLES, Fla. - A fugitive from Fort Lauderdale who was wanted in three states has been arrested after a high-speed chase and crash in Collier County, deputies said.

John Simecek, 50, was arrested by deputies with the Collier County Sheriff's Office on New Year's Day.

According to a probable cause report, Simecek was spotted driving a stolen Volkswagen east on the Golden Gate Parkway shortly after 6 p.m. Monday.

When a deputy attempted a traffic stop, Simecek kept driving and sped up to 90 mph in an effort to elude authorities, deputies said.

During the chase, Simecek lost control of the VW and crashed through a used car parking lot, slamming head-on with a pickup truck, deputies said.

Simecek got out of the car and tried to run away, but he was taken into custody a short time later, deputies said.

According to the report, Simecek had arrest warrants issued for him in Florida, Indiana and Massachusetts. He was charged with resisting an officer with violence in Broward County in June 2017.

Deputies said the VW had been reported stolen out of Fort Lauderdale.

Simecek faces multiple new charges, including grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding. He also faces drug charges after deputies said they found marijuana in the car.

