Fort Lauderdale man twice stabs victim, threatens him, deputies say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested after he stabbed another man in his neck and leg, deputies said.

Excedrick McFadden, 33, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated battery.

According to a probable cause affidavit, McFadden stabbed Deon Daniels twice in his neck and right leg and then threatened him with a gun.

Deputies said McFadden was found blocks away with two pocket knives in his possession.

Daniels, who was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, identified McFadden as his attacker. A motive for the stabbing was not provided.

Deputies said McFadden was serving probation until 2021. He also faces a probation violation charge.

McFadden was being held in the main Broward County jail on a $7,500 bond.

