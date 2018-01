FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Police found a man dead inside a car Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale.

Detective Tracy Figone, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department, said the body was found just before 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of Northwest 16th Way.

Figone said police are investigating the cause of death. It's unclear whether foul play was involved, Figone said.

