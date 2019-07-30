Foster parent accused of pedophilia pleads guilty to child sex abuse charges

FLORENCE, Ala. - A former foster parent in Alabama has pleaded guilty to child abuse, sexual abuse and torture.

News outlets report that 50-year-old Daniel Spurgeon agreed Monday to a deal to serve 25 years in prison. His wife, Jenise Spurgeon, also faces numerous charges and is set for trial in October.

Lauderdale County Chief Assistant District Attorney Angie Hamilton says Spurgeon cannot be paroled or receive time off for good behavior.

The couple was arrested two years ago in Florida and charged with 700 counts of child abuse and other crimes against 11 children they adopted or fostered.

Police in Florida began investigating the couple in 2016 after getting a call about two intoxicated teenagers. One of the girls told authorities there had been multiple incidents while they lived in Alabama in 2008.

In 2017, the was charged with 700 counts of child abuse, sexual abuse and other crimes against 11 children they adopted or fostered for seven years while living in Alabama. They were jailed in Fort Myers and were later returned to Alabama.

The couple moved to Florida in 2015. Police in Cape Coral began investigating them after they responded to a call regarding two intoxicated teenagers in summer 2016.

Daniel Spurgeon is charged with 115 counts of first-degree sex abuse, 122 counts of child abuse, four counts of first-degree sodomy, four counts of sexual torture, three counts of domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, six counts of first-degree rape, 115 counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes, six counts of incest and 11 counts of first-degree human trafficking and 2 counts of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.

Jenise Spurgeon is charged with 100 counts of child abuse, one count of domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation, 11 counts of first-degree human trafficking, 100 counts of endangering the welfare of a child and 100 counts of enticing a child for immoral purposes.

Holmes said Florence police have conducted extensive interviews, resulting in thousands of pages of documentation.

"We were very cautious not to rush to judgment, to be extremely thorough," he said.

