Fourth suspect arrested in connection with killing of Miami-Dade man

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the killing of a man in northwest Miami-Dade.

Steven Blanc, 20, was arrested Friday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery.

Dashera Davis and Shawntera Jackson, both 16, and Travis Charlite, 17, have been charged as adults in the case. Each teen is charged with armed robbery and first-degree murder.

According to an arrest report, the teens made arrangements with the victim, Tony Conway, 49, on Jan. 3 to meet at Conway’s apartment near Northwest 103rd Street and Northwest 14th Avenue.

Police said the teens then made arrangements with Blanc to meet at Conway's home before the victim arrived.

One of the teens used a key that was hidden outside Conway's apartment to enter the home, authorities said.

According to the arrest report, the suspects waited for the victim to come home so they could rob him.

Police said Conway was shot in the stomach during the robbery.

Authorities said he collapsed in the common area of the apartment complex and died.

The suspects fled the scene in a black Audi Q7, the arrest report stated.

Detectives said the teens were later pulled over in the car and two guns were recovered.

Police said Blanc voluntarily went to Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters on Thursday and provided a video-recorded statement detailing his involvement in the crime.

It's unclear how Conway knew the teens accused in his killing, but one of their attorneys told a judge this week that "there is a question regarding the behavior and the lifestyle the decedent was living -- whether or not he solicited young people, young girls to his dwelling space for all the wrong reasons."

The teens are scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in court on Monday.



