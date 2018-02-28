Fundraiser aims to get Parkland victim's family to DC gun control rally

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. - Friends of Parkland school shooting victim Joaquin Oliver are organizing a fundraiser to help his parents and friends attend a gun control rally in Washington next month.

The students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and their parents are planing a rally in Washington, D.C, on March 24. The March for Our Lives seeks more restrictions on gun sales, including banning weapons such as the one Nikolas Cruz used to killed 17 people at the Parkland school on Feb. 14.

Siblings Julien and Jada Decoste were so close to Joaquin that they considered him family. The past few days have been tough on Julien and Jada and they wanted to do something to help Joaquin's family.

“It just feels like time has stood still,” Julien said.

Jada works at Monster Mini Golf in Coral Springs and suggested the fundraiser to her boss.

“This is important because we just need to spread awareness and go to Washington and be able to march for Joaquin and for all the other 16 lives that were taken way too soon,” Jada said.

David Jiminian, the regional manager at Monster Mini Golf, quickly agreed.

"I think the most important thing is the kids here,” Jiminian said.

Monster Mini Golf in Coral Springs will hold the fundraiser from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday. All the proceeds will go to the Oliver family.

