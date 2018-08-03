Mother threw 4-year-old daughter into river, killing her, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - Shakayla Denson faces a first-degree murder charge in the Thursday death of her 4-year-old daughter Je'Hyrah Daniels in Tampa.

Witnesses told police officers that they saw the 34-year-old mother wading into the Hillsborough River with her daughter Je'Hyrah. She tossed her child just north of the Columbus Drive bridge and waded back out of the river, police said.

Divers found the girl's body about 4:30 p.m. Her body was submerged about 75 feet off shore near North Rome Avenue and West Aileen Street, police said.

Doctors at a nearby hospital pronounced her dead about 4:50 p.m.

Police officers found Denson walking nearby minutes later. She is also accused of stealing a gray Nissan Altima from the Jordan Auto Repair at 5604 N. 40th St.

Denson is also facing charges of child abuse and grand theft auto. The medical examiner's office is working to determine the girl's cause of death.

