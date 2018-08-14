Girls use hot coffee, Slurpees, kicks to fight off kidnapper, police say

WJRT interviewed the two sisters who with the help of her two friends were able to fight off a kidnapper.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. - A group of four girls, ages 11 to 14, used hot coffee and Slurpees to fight off a man who attempted to kidnap their friend at a gas station in Tennessee.

Millington Police Department detectives praised the girls for preventing 22-year-old Bruce Hipkins from abducting 11-year-old Allison Eickhoff.

"He said, 'You are coming with me!' And like, he grabbed my face," Allison said during an interview with ABC News affiliate WJRT. "This cannot be happening! I thought it was a test at first, but then I am like, 'This is real.'"

Allison's 13-year-old sister, Lauren Eickhoff, said she remembered her dad's advice. He had told her to fight back if she ever found herself in that situation. The girls had just bought hot coffee and Slurpees.

"I grabbed my drink and chucked it at his head," Lauren said. "I tried, I punched him in the head."

With the four girls fighting, Hipkins couldn't abduct Allison, police said.

Millington Police Chief Jason Oliver said the girls were brave when they "kicked, screamed, punched, clawed, threw their hot drinks, their Slurpees, whatever they had on them. They did what they needed to do."

Officers arrested Hipkins on Monday and took him to Tuscola County Jail. He is facing charges of unlawful imprisonment, assault and battery and two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

