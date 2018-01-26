Gov. Rick Scott suspends Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. - Florida Gov. Rick Scott suspended Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper Friday afternoon after she spend hours in Broward County Jail.

Cooper faces charges of money laundering, official misconduct and exceeding limits on campaign contributions, all of which are third-degree felonies. Prosecutors also charged her with soliciting contributions in a government building, which is a first-degree misdemeanor.

"We are all very surprised at City Hall," Hallandale Beach Commissioner Michele Lazarow said. "It's a sad day for the city."

According to the Broward County state attorney's office, FBI agents posing as developers and business owners met with Cooper and former attorney Alan Koslow, who pleaded guilty in August to a federal money-laundering conspiracy charge in another case with the FBI.

Investigators said Cooper solicited campaign contributions that exceeded the legal limit and provided fraudulent campaign reports to hide them. Authorities said all of the meetings were secretly recorded.

Cooper's attorney, Larry Davis, said he is extremely disappointed in the state attorney's office for relying on Koslow, who was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison. And Cooper, who walked out of jail Thursday night, said she was going to "vigorously" fight the accusations.

