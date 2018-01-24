Grieving mother asks for help with finding son's killer

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - Randy Ponder was a joker. He was outspoken. Tammy Johnson, his mother, also said her 29-year-old son knew God.

Ponder was ambushed outside of his Lauderhill home and shot several times Jan. 28, 2017.

"He did not deserve this," Johnson said.

The Lauderhill Police Department hasn't made an arrest in Ponder's murder. When Ponder was shot, the grieving mother was dealing with the loss of her son Decatur Johnson, who died of complications with diabetes.

"I have prayed and prayed," Johnson said.

Detectives were asking anyone with information to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

