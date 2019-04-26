Grieving mother says man deserves life in prison for son's death

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - Four-year-old Romiere died in horrible pain. His mother, Danisha Cotton, is overwhelmed with grief. She said the man she loved betrayed her in the most evil of ways. He should die in prison, she said.

Doctors tried to save his life. A surgeon removed a piece of his skull in an attempt to treat his head injury. They treated his burns carefully. He had several broken ribs.

Cotton said she was working when her fiancée, Khalil Jabali, called her and not 911. She believes he lied when he said there had been an accident. She rushed home.

"He definitely deserves life in prison," Cotton said.

Jabali was not just taking care of Romiere. She also feared for the safety of her 6-year-old daughter and her toddler, Roselyn Brown. Jabali told police officers Romiere grabbed a bowl and poured hot water on himself, according to a police report.

Miami Gardens Police officers and Miami-Dade County prosecutors didn't believe Jabali either. He was arrested and faces charges of child abuse and aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm or torture.

After Cotton's daughter told officers Jabali sexually abused her, prosecutors charged him with child molestation. Cotton said it was a shocking revelation. She had never told her that.

Cherisse Jackson, Cotton's mother, remembers Romiere as a fighter who loved super heroes.

"He always used to say, 'I am strong! I am strong like Spiderman!' He was fighting like that for his life," she said.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to deal with the unexpected expense of Romiere's funeral. They are planning a wake from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 10, at the Hadley Davis Funeral Home, 16505 NW 27 Ave., in Opa-locka. The funeral at 1p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Bread of Life Community Church at 16305 NW 48 Ave., in Miami Gardens.

