Gulliver Schools' student under investigation over gun, police say

By Andrea Torres - Digital Reporter/Producer

CIty of Coral Gables

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Coral Gables detectives are investigating a Gulliver Schools' student Monday night for allegedly sharing a picture of a gun on social media.  

The Coral Gables Police Department identified the Gulliver Academy student after parents' reports on Monday afternoon.

The student attends the Marian C. Krutulis Campus at 12595 Red Road, in Coral Gables, according to police officers. 

According to a Coral Gables Police Department tweet, there was no threat attached to the photograph. 

 

