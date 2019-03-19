Gulliver Schools' student under investigation over gun, police say

CORAL GABLES, Fla. - Coral Gables detectives are investigating a Gulliver Schools' student Monday night for allegedly sharing a picture of a gun on social media.

The Coral Gables Police Department identified the Gulliver Academy student after parents' reports on Monday afternoon.

Late this afternoon we received information from parents at Gulliver Academy that a student (identified)posted a photo of a gun. We have Det’s and Officers looking into the social media posts There was NO threat attached to the photo. We will advise more as it is learned. — Coral Gables Police (@CoralGablesPD) March 19, 2019

The student attends the Marian C. Krutulis Campus at 12595 Red Road, in Coral Gables, according to police officers.

According to a Coral Gables Police Department tweet, there was no threat attached to the photograph.

