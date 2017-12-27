Gunman grabs stacks of cash from register during gas station robbery

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - Police are trying to identify a gunman who grabbed several stacks of cash from a northeast Miami-Dade County gas station's register earlier this month.

The armed robbery was caught on surveillance video Dec. 2 at a Shell gas station on Northeast 186th Street.

Miami-Dade police Detective Lee Cowart said the man entered the store, pulled out a gun and demanded all the money from the cash register.

The clerk told the gunman that she needed a key to open the register, so she scanned an item instead to get it to open.

The video showed the man reaching over the counter and grabbing the cash before making his getaway.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



