Gunman wastes little time during Family Dollar robbery in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A gunman was in and out in seconds during a Family Dollar store robbery earlier this month in Fort Lauderdale.

The Dec. 3 armed robbery was captured on surveillance video released by Fort Lauderdale police Tuesday.

The video shows the gunman running into the store and jumping onto the counter. After an employee runs out of the camera's view, the gunman jumps down and snatches money out of a customer's hand.

The robbery lasted about 10 seconds.

Nobody was injured.

Police didn't say how much money the thief took.

