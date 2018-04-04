Hackers target nonprofit's charitable donors in South Florida

MIAMI - Hackers were targeting Feed South Florida Food Bank donors with phony invoices this week.

Sari Vatske, the executive vice president of the organization, said the hackers used spearphishing, a technique that tricks users to reveal information that can be used to infiltrate an agency the person works for.

Vatske said that although the intelligence gathering technique was used they don't believe the hackers were able to compromise their security.

The breach did help the hackers to engage in phishing, a technique that uses massive emails to try to get victims to hand over personal financial information.

U.S. computer-security firms continue to warn organizations about hackers' increased use of spearfishing techniques used to break into networks without breaching firewalls and intrusion prevention systems. There is no easy-fix solution in sight.

Tips to avoid intrusions through spearphising and phishing:

- Do not open suspicious emails or click on unsolicited links or attachments.

- Keep software, email filtering technology, strong encryption and anti-virus software as up-do-date as possible.

- Train users not to reuse passwords, or use passwords in multiple places.

