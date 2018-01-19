Detectives search for Dytadious Mobley in 55-year-old woman's murder

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Dytadious Demetrius Mobley was heartbroken after Letraveya Jefferson left him. She said Mobley told her that he loved her too much to kill her, so he decided to kill her mother instead.

Fort Lauderdale Police Department detectives believe Mobley, 31, walked into their home Tuesday at 1812 NW 11 Place, and shot her without warning in front of her five grandchildren -- including his three children.

Letraveya Jefferson told police officers that her mother, Bernice Jefferson, was helping her to take care of the kids, and she was cooking dinner and washing the baby's bottles when he attacked her from behind.

"I couldn't protect her," Jefferson said. "She didn't even see it coming."

Records show the 55-year-old grandmother had just been released from prison in March. Her days of selling drugs were behind her, as she was enjoying time with family, Letraveya Jefferson said.

Mobley faces a first-degree murder charge. Detective Tracy Figone said that if anyone was caught helping Mobley they would be subjected to a felony arrest.

Detectives were asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. Information leading to Mobley's arrest could result in a reward of up to $3,000.

