Helicopter rushes gunshot victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. - A man was shot Saturday near Opa-locka, according to the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department.
He was seriously wounded, so Fire Rescue used a helicopter to rush him from 12650 NW 22 Ave. to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.
Police officers are investigating the shooting near the Carrie P. Meek Westview K-8 Center.
There were two other shootings in Miami-Dade Saturday that left a teenage boy in Little Havana and a man near Brownsville dead.
Officer Kenia Fallat identified the victims as 17-year-old Danny Alvarez and 46-year-old Victor V. Carter.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the shootings to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
