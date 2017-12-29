Hialeah burglary suspect accused of stabbing dog to death

MIAMI - A burglary suspect accused of stabbing a dog to death in the backyard of a Hialeah home told a judge in court Friday that he had a "spiritual vision."

Genaro Lastra-Moreno, 39, was arrested early Friday on charges of burglary, animal cruelty and resisting arrest.

According to a police report, officers were called to a home on East Ninth Lane after someone reported seeing a man killing a dog in the backyard.

When officers arrived, they found Lastra-Moreno with a knife in his hand, police said.

Lastra-Moreno dropped the knife and tried to run away, ignoring officers' commands to stop and get on the ground, police said. He started kicking officers after they grabbed him, prompting them to use "necessary force" to take him into custody, the report said.

"The dog was discovered severely injured and bleeding from multiple wounds and had a cord wrapped tightly around its neck," the report said.

Miami-Dade County Judge Victoria Sigler ordered that Lastra-Moreno remain in jail without bond on the burglary charge.

"This is all false," Lastra-Moreno told Sigler through an interpreter. "I have witnesses that I came into that property. I saw a spiritual vision that there was going to be a bad spirit there."

Sigler didn't seem convinced.

"And the court will order a psychological evaluation," she said. "Thanks for coming."

"I am fine," Lastra-Moreno said. "I can prove that."

"Good," Sigler said.

"I can prove that, but…" Lastra-Moreno said before Sigler interrupted.

"All right, but our time together has come to an end," she said. "So you'll need to go have a seat."

As Lastra-Moreno continued to ramble, Sigler invoked a little Spanish.

"Lo siento, señor," the judge said. "Hasta luego. Hasta manana."

