Hialeah business owner offers reward for information that leads police to truck thieves

HIALEAH, Fla. - A business owner in Hialeah is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of two men who were captured on surveillance video last week stealing pickup trucks from two of his businesses.

Tony Lopez said his businesses, PSN Auto Center on Northwest 178th Street and Done Deal Auto Sales on Northwest 55th Street, were targeted on Thursday.

He said an F-350 that was stolen was located Tuesday. He has also recovered two of the other trucks that were stolen, but one remains to be found.

Lopez told Local 10 News reporter Christian De La Rosa that he was out of town ahead of the New Year’s holiday when both businesses were hit by thieves.

He said he is offering the hefty reward in hopes that the thieves will soon be captured.

"I'm going to prove a point," Lopez said. "You don't come and steal from a hardworking individual. You come and steal and set me back a couple of years. You know, they're going to keep coming and doing the same thing. I'm disgusted by it. I'm fed up."

Anyone with information about the thieves' identities is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.



