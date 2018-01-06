Hialeah detectives search for duo in crime spree

HIALEAH, Fla. - Hialeah Police Department detectives were searching for two men, who they believe were likely involved in two attempted robberies and a carjacking, in a crime spree that lasted about 35 minutes Friday.

Sgt. Edward Rodriguez said the man first tried to rob a woman about 1:20 p.m. in front of her home on Southeast Fourth Street between Southeast Seventh and Sixth Avenues. The woman wasn't an easy victim, so the man took off empty handed.

The man is suspected of committing his second crime about 1:45 p.m. at another home nearby on West Sixth Avenue and West 40th Place. A woman said a man pointed a gun at her and demanded her car keys. She gave him the keys and he drove away with her car.

Rodriguez said the third crime was about 10 minutes later a couple of blocks away. Two men pulled up beside him in a car. One of them pointed a gun at him, but the man refused and they left again empty handed.

Detectives were asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.