Home with human remains is former assisted-living facility linked to fraud, records show

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - The property in Miami Gardens where police officers are conducting an investigation after finding human remains on Monday is linked to a woman who faced charges in a $1.4 million health care fraud scheme involving Miami-Dade assisted-living facilities, records show.

Miami-Dade County property records show Mayorca General Services LLC, a Florida corporation, is the registered owner of the three-bedroom home at 15604 NW 37th Ave., right next to the Opa-locka Executive Airport.

Property records show Salvador and Blanca Orozco bought the home in 2001, and transferred it to the corporation in 2016, when federal prosecutors accused her of accepting $46,200 in kickbacks from a pharmacy owner.

After Orozco pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of kickbacks in connection with a federal health care benefit program, U.S. District Judge Marcia G. Cooke sentenced her to credit for time served and three years of supervised release with $46,200 restitution.

It is unclear if Orozco have anything to do with the ongoing criminal investigation. Miami Gardens Chief Delma Noel Pratt visited the home on Monday, but she did not release any information.

The home's only neighbor said the home has been vacant for several weeks and the police activity in the property began on Sunday.

Florida Division of Corporation records show the home was formerly associated with Soby Management Services, a company Blanca Orozco and Yanett Santamaria co-founded in Hialeah in 2000 to run an assisted-living facility.

Miami-Dade County property records show the homeowner's mailing address is 13143 SW 31 St., in Miramar, a home Blanca Orozco owns, according to Broward County property records. Janet Santamaria, the co-owner of Soby Management Services, replaced Orozco as the registered owner of Mayorca General Services LLC, in 2016, according to Florida records.

