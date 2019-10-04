Homestead bar fight lead to shooting in parking lot

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - A fight that started inside the El Diamante bar in Homestead continued into the parking lot at 1245 Northeast Eighth Street early Friday morning.

According to a witness at the scene, two men continued the fight from the bar into parking lot, exchanging gun fire. One man was reportedly shot in the head. Both were airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center in critical condition.

The scene remains an active investigation and no one has been taken into custody.

