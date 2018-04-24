'I am your daddy,' judge tells teen accused of threatening to shoot up school

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy who was accused of threatening to shoot up J.P. Taravella High School earlier this month appeared in court Tuesday, where a judge told him he would be released on house arrest.

Tyler Ahrens was arrested April 4, a day after making online threats to shoot up his high school.

"...I want to be a professional school shooter... (no sarcasm, Broward County, Florida) J.P. Taravella HS is my target, tomorrow," the post read. "I'M LEGIT NOT JOKING AROUND! SPREAD MY MESSAGE!!!"

Police said Ahrens edited his original comment, which was: "For who ever (sic) is reading this, I will be shooting up my high school in broward county Fl. Tomorrow afternoon at 12:00 when school starts. Round 2. J.P. Taravella HS! (I am legit, make my presence known)."

During his 21 days of detention, Ahrens underwent a psychiatric evaluation and it was determined that he does not suffer from any type of mental illness.

The psychiatrist met with Ahrens three times and wrote in a report that he or she believes that Ahrens "can benefit from continued counseling," both individual and with his family.

The psychiatrist said that Ahrens' online threat appeared to be attention seeking with no intention of acting out.

"(The) child's risk of violently acting out is somewhere in the moderate range," the report stated.

Ahrens' personal doctor also wrote in a report to the judge that he has not seen any issues with the teen.

The psychiatrist recommended that Ahrens remain on house arrest with an ankle monitor, all guns be removed from his home, he be placed in a new school and he be placed on probation for at least the next three to six months.

"Should I lie to you or tell you the truth?" Judge Elijah Williams asked Ahrens in court Tuesday.

"Truth," Ahrens said.

"You now belong to me. I am now responsible for you. I am your daddy. You understand?" Williams said.

The judge ordered that all guns be removed from the home. Ahrens' father said there were no guns in the house, but Williams said to search it anyway, just in case.

A life coach from the South Florida Wellness Network told Williams that she is willing to work with Ahrens and offer him any sort of support or mentoring.

Ahrens told the judge that he wants to enlist in the military, but Williams told the teen that his main concern is that Ahrens does not get arrested for at least the next three years.

"I'm going to watch everything you do -- everything -- until this case is resolved. You understand?" Williams asked.

Ahrens will not be returning to Taravella High School, and Williams told his attorney to help figure out where Ahrens will go to school.

It's unclear whether the school district will allow him back into a public school in Broward County.

"The good thing is, you are not mentally ill," Williams said. "The reason it's bad is I have to figure out why you did it."

Prosecutors said they do not believe Ahrens needed to be held any longer than the 21 days, which ended Tuesday.

Williams set Ahrens next court hearing for May 11.

"Filing the case is like wine," Williams said. "You don't want to move too quickly, but I don't want to delay more than two weeks if we can avoid it."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.