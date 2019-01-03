Investigation into teen's crime spree in S. Fla. continues, deputies say

COOPER CITY, Fla. - When Broward Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 16-year-old fugitive Wednesday in Cooper City, deputies reported finding Oksana Safrane's Pennsylvania driver's license and four credit cards in his left front-short pocket.

The high school student is from Immokalee, an agricultural community growing over one third of the nation's tomatoes. Deputies identified him by name and reported his address as the Farm Workers Village, a predominantly Haitian migrant community of agricultural workers.

Collier County Sheriff's Office deputies want the teen over pending charges of fleeing and eluding police, grand theft auto and resisting arrest without violence. BSO deputies believe he and an accomplice were traveling in a 2018 Ford F-150, which was reported stolen in Miami-Dade County.

"He waived his right to legal counsel agreeing to speak about this investigation," BSO deputy Christopher Neves wrote in his Jan. 2 arrest report.

The teen confessed to the burglaries in the area of Rock Creek in Cooper City, according to Neves' report. Deputies released surveillance video Thursday showing his accomplice running while wearing socks, shorts and a hoodie. He appeared to be carrying a red backpack.

After a standoff at a home in Cooper City Wednesday, Gina Carter, a Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman, said the teen's accomplice ran into a home's open garage and deputies used thermal imaging to find him hiding in the attic. But he somehow got away.

Two people recovered their belongings Wednesday.

Safrane told deputies she had lost her driver's license and her credit cards when thieves broke into her 2016 Toyota 4-Runner. The thieves also broke into her neighbor Carlos Gutierrez's red 2012 Toyota 4-D and took his set of Callaway golf clubs, which deputies found inside the stolen truck.

The teen admitted to being inside the stolen truck, but he denied having anything to do with the stolen golf clubs. Deputies aren't buying it.

"[His] presence inside of the stolen pickup truck while the golf clubs were inside provides probable cause to believe that [he] was involved in the theft and burglary," Neves wrote in his report.

The teen faces a felony charge of grand theft and a petit theft charge in Broward County. According to Carter's statement Thursday, the BSO deputies' investigation into the teen's crime spree in South Florida is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.