Jeep stolen from outside Cooper City woman's home

COOPER CITY, Fla. - A woman's 2014 Jeep Cherokee was stolen last week from the driveway of her home in Cooper City, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Joy Oglesby said in a news release that the victim parked her SUV in her driveway about 7 p.m. Friday after going to the grocery store.

The woman told deputies that she woke up at 2 a.m. the next morning and her Jeep was still in her driveway. She said by 9 a.m., her vehicle was gone.

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a hoodie covering part of his face approach another vehicle in the neighborhood and try to open the driver's-side door.

Deputies said he walked away after realizing that the door was locked.

Detectives believe the thief was working with at least one other person who can be seen in the video on the sidewalk across the street.

Deputies said the Jeep was abandoned in the 13000 block of Southwest Ninth Court in Davie.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Detective Chad Strachan at 954-435-2200, ext. 270, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.



