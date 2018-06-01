Judge denies 'stand your ground' claim in killing of Corey Jones

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Samantha Schosberg Feuer denied a former Palm Beach Gardens Police Department officer's "stand your ground" defense in the 2015 fatal shooting of Corey Jones.

Nouman Raja will have to face trial for manslaughter and attempted murder. The judge announced her decision Friday after a two-day hearing last month.

Raja was working for the department Oct. 18,2015, but was not wearing his uniform when he approached Jones, a 31-year-old drummer who was stranded after his car broke down on Interstate 95 at the Palm Beach Gardens Boulevard exit ramp.

Jones was a member of "Future Prezidents," a reggae band, and worked as a building manager for the Delray Beach Housing Authority.

The Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office will be prosecuting Raja as the aggressor during trial set on July 16. Raja is likely to appeal the judge's ruling.

