Killing police K-9s in Florida will earn longer prison term

Palm Beach County K-9 deputies and their handlers watch the memorial service for Cigo, a K-9 deputy killed in the line of duty, from the grassy knoll outside the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - People who kill or seriously injure police dogs in Florida will now face tougher penalties.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Friday making that crime a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. It was previously a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Republican Sen. Aaron Bean has said his bill was inspired by the shooting death of a K-9 named Fang in Jacksonville last year. The 3-year-old German shepherd was killed as police chased a 17-year-old carjacking suspect.

The increased penalties would also apply to anyone who seriously injures or kills a police horse or canines used by fire departments and search and rescue teams.

