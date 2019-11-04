Knife-wielding man resists arrest, spits at officer

Alexander Forte, 32, of Hialeah was arrested for resisting arrest after attempting to rob a couple in there home at 1 p.m. Sunday.

HIALEAH, Fla. - A Hialeah man was arrested Sunday afternoon after resisting arrest following an attempted home invasion while a couple was at home, Miami-Dade police officers said.

At 1 p.m. officers responded to a call in which Alexander Forte, 32, was holding a knife in his hand and trying to forcefully enter the home of two senior citizens at 260 East 50th Street.

Uniformed officers confronted Forte, asking him to drop the knife. Forte ignored officers' repeated requests and continued banging on the door, the arrest report reads.

Officers used force to arrest the suspect.

As officers brought Forte to his feet, he attempted to spit on one of the arresting officers but missed, officers said.

Hialeah Fire Rescue treated Forte at the scene for minor injuries before taking him to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Facility.

