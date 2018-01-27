Kodak Black's attorney wants to question detectives in arrest

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - When Dieuson Octave was arrested, officers with the Broward Sheriff's Office gang unit reported finding a stolen gun from Tamarac in his office, and another gun and ammunition in his safe.

Octave -- better known as rapper Kodak Black -- doesn't live alone and had several friends coming in and out of the home. The officers reported an Instagram video showing teens smoking marijuana and "recklessly" playing with a gun near a child at his home prompted the search warrant.

"Not only rolling a marijuana cigarette, but blowing it right there in front of the child's face," said Veda Coleman-Wright, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Attorney Bradford M. Cohen, who is is representing the 20-year-old rapper, filed a notice of taking depositions Friday to question the three officers in the raid Feb. 8. Octave, who remained in Broward County jail in Fort Lauderdale, claims that none of what the officers found was his.

After his Jan. 18 arrest, Broward County Judge Joel Lazarus denied Octave's bond. He appeared in court for a probation hearing Monday. The charges of grand theft of a firearm and two counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a felon are a violation of his probation.

