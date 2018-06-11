Lexus SUV strikes 3 bicyclists in Pinecrest, flees scene, police say

An SUV, similar to the one pictured here, struck three bicyclists June 3 in Pinecrest, authorities said.

PINECREST, Fla. - Pinecrest police are searching for the driver of a Lexus SUV who struck three bicyclists last week before fleeing the scene.

The hit-and-run crash was reported just after 6 a.m. June 3.

Police said the victims were heading south on Southwest 57th Avenue, approaching 102nd Street when a vehicle already heading south struck the cyclists and fled the scene, turning right to head west on 104th Street.

Police said the vehicle was a two-tone, beige and gray, 1999-2003 Lexus RX 300. The vehicle should have a missing part of the passenger side rearview mirror and possibly has passenger side body damage.

The victims' conditions and identities have not been released.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call police at 305-234-2100 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

