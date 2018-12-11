Lighthouse Point woman killed in hit-and-run crash near FAU

Asia McClave, 20, of Lighthouse Point, was killed in a hit-and-run crash on West Glades Road in Boca Raton.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A Lighthouse Point woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in Boca Raton.

The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of West Glades Road near Florida Atlantic University.

Boca Raton police said Asia McClave, 20, was crossing Glades Road when a silver or gray vehicle traveling east struck her.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, possibly a Hyundai, sped off after the crash.

McClave was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the hit-and-run vehicle is missing a side mirror and likely has front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call traffic homicide investigator Eric Genden at 561-620-6223.



