Lighthouse Point woman killed in hit-and-run crash near FAU

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A Lighthouse Point woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday night in Boca Raton.
The crash occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of West Glades Road near Florida Atlantic University.
Boca Raton police said Asia McClave, 20, was crossing Glades Road when a silver or gray vehicle traveling east struck her.
Police said the driver of the vehicle, possibly a Hyundai, sped off after the crash.
McClave was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the hit-and-run vehicle is missing a side mirror and likely has front-end damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call traffic homicide investigator Eric Genden at 561-620-6223.
