Loved ones call for death penalty against man who killed Wilton Manors couple

WILTON MANORS, Fla. - Jurors inside a Broward County courtroom heard from two heartbroken sisters Wednesday, who read emotional statements about each of their brothers, who were killed in 2010 in Wilton Manors.

The women spoke about the impact the men had on each of their families and the pain that still resides in them.



Peter Avsenew, 33, is facing the death penalty after a jury found him guilty of murdering the couple.

He did not react to the emotional remarks.

Avsenew fired his attorney ahead of the sentencing phase and is now representing himself.

The impact statements delivered Wednesday were made in an effort to persuade the jury that Avsenew deserves to die for his actions.

"Our faith keeps us strong," one of the victim's sisters, Marci Craig, said "There's no way around it. There will always be a hole in all of our hearts, but God has guided us through this storm, and we will continue to be affected and impacted by our loss."

Authorities said Stephen Adams and Kevin Powell were found shot dead inside their Wilton Manors home in 2010 after the couple took Avsenew in after a suggestive post on Craigslist.

Prosecutors said the trio got into an argument a few days before Christmas of 2010, when the murders took place.

The defense argued that the accused found the couple dead and that he didn't call 911 because he'd been working for them as an escort.

The state said there was no proof to back up that claim.

The jury reached a guilty verdict after three days of deliberations back in November.

It's unclear if Avsenew will ask jurors to spare his life. He passed up an opportunity to address the court Wednesday morning.





