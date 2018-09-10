Mailroom worker accused of embezzling $5.4 million

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duane Sikes worked in the mail room of a credit union and produced independent films in his spare time. He was also stealing checks made out to the U.S. Postmaster to buy millions-worth of stamps that he later sold for a profit, deputies say.

The news of his alleged $5.4 million scheme was a surprise to his neighbors, who said Sikes lives in a modest home and drives a car that's about 20 years old. Sharon Cobb, who worked with him on films, said Sikes claimed he had a trust fund, according to News4Jax.

"People were amazed how much money he had to spend on filmmaking," Cobb said.

Prosecutors accused Sikes, 64, of embezzling $5.4 million from VyStar Credit Union in Jacksonville.

Sikes worked at the credit union's corporate headquarters from 1994 to 2017, prosecutors said. According to investigators, Sikes was working in the mailroom when he stole checks from 2007 to 2017.

