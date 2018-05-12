Male shot in apartment at downtown Miami skyscraper

MIAMI - A male victim was shot in an apartment at a luxury residential skyscraper in downtown Miami Friday night, according to the Miami Police Department.

Homicide detectives responded to the apartment at the Opera Tower at 1740 N. Bay Shore Dr., across from the Margaret Pace Park on Biscayne Bay.

Miam police officers surround area of Opera Tower near Omni garage in downtown Miami.

Miami Fire Rescue took the male, who was in critical condition, to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.

Authorities were asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

