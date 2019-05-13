Man, 18, with learner's permit arrested in connection with hit-and-run crash in Miami

MIAMI - An 18-year-old man with a learner's permit was arrested over the weekend in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Miami.

Sedric Johnson Jr., of Miami, faces charges of leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury and violation of a learner's driver's license.

According to an arrest report, an elderly pedestrian, later identified as Emilio Lopez, had just gotten off a bus around 9:15 a.m. Saturday when he was struck by a white Nissan as he walked across Northwest 22nd Avenue near Northwest 21st Street.

Johnson, who was driving the Nissan, did not stop to help the victim, authorities said.

Paramedics took Lopez to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition. His condition was later listed as critical.

According to the arrest report, Johnson's car was blocked by a witness at Northwest 26th Street.

Police said Johnson and his passenger got out of the car and were detained by officers.

Both of their statements to detectives were redacted from the arrest report obtained by Local 10 News.

It's unclear whether the passenger will face charges.

