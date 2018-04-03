Man, 2 teens from Fort Lauderdale drove to Boca Raton 'to steal things'

Tyler Reid, 20, is accused of driving from Fort Lauderdale to Boca Raton to burglarize homes.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - A man and two teenagers from Fort Lauderdale were arrested in Boca Raton after they traveled there to burglarize homes, police said.

Tyler Reid, 20, was arrested last week on multiple charges, including burglary of an occupied dwelling, petit theft and possession of burglary tools. Two others -- a 17-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl -- were also arrested.

According to a Boca Raton police report, a resident on Havana Drive called 911 last Monday after she saw two thieves in her backyard. She said the thieves ran away after they saw her looking at them and left in a navy blue Ford Mustang with white stripes on the side.

A short time later, Officer Jacob Campbell spotted a car matching the description traveling slowly south on Texas Trail in a nearby neighborhood. Campbell called for backup and watched the actions of the occupants in the Mustang while police established a perimeter.

According to the report, the girl in the car got out and knocked on the door of a home on Prairie Rose Lane. When a man answered the door, she "asked if some random person" was there, and he told her that she had the wrong house.

"This modus operandi is a common tactic used by burglars to test whether anybody is home," Campbell wrote.

Campbell continued to monitor the car as it continued "traveling slowly through the neighborhood on several streets without any apparent destination."

As the Mustang approached Redwood Lane and Fairway Trail, an officer was standing outside his car with stop sticks in the road. The Mustang accelerated and the officer had to run out of the way to avoid being struck.

Police eventually initiated a traffic stop on Northwest Second Avenue and identified the driver of the car as the 17-year-old boy. Police said the girl was sitting in the front passenger seat and Reid was sitting in the backseat.

Campbell wrote that he could see a pair of latex gloves in Reid's sweatshirt pocket and another pair in the girl's pocket. He also noticed a package on the seat next to Reid.

The mailing label on the package was the same address as the home where the burglary had just occurred.

Campbell also saw pieces of marijuana scattered on the floorboard, along with several credit cards and other items. Among the items he found in the trunk were a family's "vital records, identification cards, birth certificates, passports, blank checks, a diploma, deeds, bond notes, Social Security cards, etc."

"I suspected that these items were stolen in a residential burglary," Campbell wrote.

Police later determined that the items were reported stolen during a Christmastime burglary in west Boca Raton.

"It appears that this vehicle has been being used to commit burglary and theft for several months now, judging by the stolen property located in the vehicle and the date stamps on the mail," Campbell wrote.

During an interview with detectives, Reid admitted to the burglaries, saying it "was his idea to come to Boca Raton to steal packages."

The girl also told detectives that it was Reid's idea to drive to Boca Raton "to steal things."

However, the third suspect denied everything and said he had only traveled there "to see a girl."

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.