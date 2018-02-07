Man accused of displaying hand grenade during 2 robberies in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. - A South Florida man displayed a hand grenade during two commercial robberies in Miami Gardens, authorities said Wednesday.

The robberies were reported Dec. 7 at a Walgreens at 690 NW 183rd St. and Jan. 16 at a Metro PCS store at 18250 NW Second Ave.

Miami Gardens police said Lavarise Nicklace Gibson, 34, displayed a hand grenade, or a resemblance to one, to store cashiers in each incident.

One of the victims recognized Gibson inside another store last Thursday and followed him as he drove away, authorities said.

Police said the victim called authorities, who located Gibson in a parking lot at 651 NW 177th St.

The victim identified Gibson at the scene as the person who robbed him.

Gibson was arrested on two counts of armed robbery.

Police said an investigation is ongoing regarding a third robbery.

