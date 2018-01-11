MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of shooting a pregnant woman, killing her and her child has been arrested in the Cayman Islands, a local news outlet reported.

Cayman News reported that the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service caught up to Collier, 28, Wednesday afternoon.

It is likely Collier will be extradited to Florida.

Police said Wayne Collier, 28, shot Heidy Bowen multiple times just after 5 a.m. on Nov. 3 at a home in northwest Miami-Dade County. The shooting caused doctors at Jackson Memorial Hospital to force the delivery of Bowen's baby. The baby girl -- called "Baby Bowen" by hospital staff -- died 12 days after she was born.

Bowen died Jan. 3.

After the shooting, police issued a warrant for Collier's arrest, but he remained at large until this week.

Collier faces charges of first-degree murder.

