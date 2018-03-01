Man accused of masturbating in front of 3 students near Miami Southridge Senior High School

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. - A South Florida man was arrested Wednesday a couple weeks after he masturbated in front of three female students near Miami Southridge Senior High School, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the students saw Reinaldo Ferguson, 37, masturbating near the school stadium on Feb. 12 and notified school administrators.

Police said one of the students took a video of Ferguson masturbating and provided it to administrators. A copy of the video was then given to the school resource officer.

Police said the officer received a loitering complaint Wednesday and found Ferguson on school property.

Ferguson was arrested by the officer for trespassing.

According to the arrest report, a detective later questioned Ferguson about the previous allegations of lewd exhibition, which Ferguson confessed to.

Authorities said Ferguson is a registered sex offender and is prohibited from being near schools.

Ferguson is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition in front of a child and going on school property despite being a registered sex offender.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.