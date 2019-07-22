Man accused of raping, robbing women denied bond

MIAMI - A South Florida man accused of raping one woman and robbing two others appeared in court Monday, where he was denied bond.

Shane Bayne, 24, of Miami, is accused of attacking three women at gunpoint in their hotel rooms in Miami Beach, Doral and Dania Beach. He was taken into custody on Saturday.

One of the victims told Miami Beach police officers Bayne raped her last week at the Century Hotel on 14th Street and Ocean Drive in South Beach. She said she "was down to have sex with him" when she met him Wednesday on the beach. She said they exchanged phone numbers and met Wednesday afternoon.

When she declined to have sex with him because he didn't have a condom, he put one hand around her neck and used the other to immobilize her arms and raped her, she told police. She ran into the bathroom and when she walked out he held her at gunpoint and beat her, police said.

The woman said she broke her nails while fighting back. After Bayne dropped his gun, she was able to open the door and ask a hotel employee for help, authorities said.

She said Bayne escaped.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue personnel took the victim to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where she met with officers.

Authorities said the hotel staff had already cleaned the hotel room when detectives went to the victim’s room.

Bayne is also a suspect in Doral, where he is accused of targeting a woman July 15 at the Holiday lnn at 3255 NW 87 Ave.

The victim told police officers that Bayne took $400 in cash from her purse and forced her to undress at gunpoint.

According to Broward Sheriff's Office deputies, Bayne also robbed a woman at gunpoint Thursday at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott at 2081 Griffin Road in Dania Beach.

Bayne is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He faces charges of sexual battery with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, false imprisonment with a deadly weapon and tampering with a witness.

Bayne has a long record in Miami-Dade County court that includes a 2011 trespassing case, a 2012 armed robbery case, 2014 marijuana, resisting arrest and loitering cases and a 2017 strong arm robbery case.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about other potential victims to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.



