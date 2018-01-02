Man accused of robbing Dunkin Donuts, Subway restaurants in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. - A South Florida man was identified Friday as the person involved in two robberies that were reported in Davie, authorities said.

According to Davie police Sgt. Mark Leone, a fingerprint from the vehicle believed to have been used during the robberies was identified as a match Wednesday for DeAndre Darryl Smith, 22, who was in custody at the Broward County Jail on an unrelated charge.

Detectives spoke with Smith on Friday and said that he confessed to robbing a Dunkin Donuts and Subway on Dec. 20.

He also confessed to carjacking a victim in Fort Lauderdale and using the vehicle during the robberies, police said.

According to police, Smith first robbed the Dunkin Donuts at 5021 S. State Road 7, where he jumped over a counter, pointed a handgun at a clerk and ordered her to open the cash register.

Police said Smith told the employee not to press any buttons that would alert authorities and to ring up a doughnut to get the register to open.

The clerk complied and Smith took all of the money from the register, authorities said.

Police said Smith left in a dark-colored Lexus, which had been reported stolen in an armed carjacking in Fort Lauderdale just minutes before the robbery.

Police said Smith then targeted a Subway at 6775 Stirling Road, where he was captured on surveillance video robbing the business.

The stolen Lexus was found later on in the night, police said.

According to an arrest report, the clerk at the Dunkin Donuts identified Smith to authorities in a photo lineup.

Smith faces a charge of robbery with a deadly weapon.

