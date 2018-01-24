Man accused of selling counterfeit goods out of back room at West Miami store

WEST MIAMI, Fla. - A man was arrested last week after Miami-Dade police detectives discovered that he was selling counterfeit goods out of a back room at his West Miami business, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, Homeland Security Investigations officials contacted the Miami-Dade Police Department about the suspect, identified as Ulisis Valencia, 26, of Miami.

Police said an undercover detective went into the business at 6460 SW 8th St. on Thursday and saw the store owner conducting a sale with two men in a back hallway.

Police said a female employee quickly closed the door that separates the showroom from the back hallway after the undercover detective called on backup detectives to enter the store.

According to the arrest report, the men who were in the hallway and the suspect's stepmother tried to run out of the back of the store, but they were apprehended by detectives positioned in the back.

Police said Valencia gave officers permission to search the store, and they found a second showroom filled with counterfeit purses, wallets, sunglasses, shoes, watches and other goods.

A representative and expert for the companies, which included Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Chanel, verified that the items were counterfeit, authorities said.

Police said the brand items had a retail value of more than $4 million.

Valencia was arrested on a charge of selling counterfeit goods worth at least $20,000.

