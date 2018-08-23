Man accused of trying to solicit sex from 7-year-old girl

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. - A Cutler Bay man was arrested Wednesday for trying to solicit sex from a 7-year-old child model and actress from Pembroke Pines, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, police were notified by the girl's mother Aug. 7 that Sean William Diebold, 39, had been making sexual comments on her daughter's social media account.

The woman told police that because of her daughter's profession, the child has multiple social media accounts, which are solely managed by the mother.

Police said Diebold left numerous comments on at least one of the child's social media accounts that stated that he wanted to marry and impregnate her.

He would also constantly comment on how beautiful and sexy the child was, police said.

According to the arrest report, an undercover detective posed as the girl's mother and sent Diebold a direct message via Instagram thanking him for following the child's social media page.

Diebold immediately responded, "Your virgin is so beautiful," the arrest report stated.

Police said the undercover detective warned Diebold to be careful with what he posts online, but Diebold sent the detective his phone number and they began texting and speaking on the phone.

During the conversations, Diebold again told the undercover detective that he wanted to impregnate the child and said that he masturbates to her pictures, police said.

Authorities said Diebold sent pictures of gifts he has purchased for the girl at K-Mart and asked the undercover detective if he could come to the family's home to engage in sexual acts with he child. Police said he offered to help with household chores in exchange and wanted to become a part of the family.

According to the arrest report, Diebold sent photos to the undercover detective of his erect penis and videos of him masturbating. He asked for a naked photo of the child in the shower to be sent to him, police said.

Diebold was warned numerous times throughout the conversations that he could go to jail for pursuing these actions, but he continued on and even inquired about what countries allowed adults to engage in sexual acts with children, the report stated.

The girl's mother told police that Diebold's comments on her daughter's social media account had caused the family so much fear that the family placed the child in temporary hiding to protect her from Diebold.

Diebold was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges, including cruelty toward a child by directing or promoting the sexual performance of a child and engaging in obscene communication.

