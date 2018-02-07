Man accused of using cloned credit cards to stock up on fuel in Southwest Ranches

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. - A South Florida man was arrested Tuesday after he was caught by a Davie police officer purchasing gas with multiple cloned credit cards, authorities said.

Miguel Guerrero, 42, of Hialeah, faces charges of fraudulent use of credit cards and illegal transportation of fuel.

According to an arrest report, the officer saw Guerrero's green pickup truck at a gas pump at the Tom Thumb, at 4600 Dykes Road in Southwest Ranches. The officer said Guerrero was there for an unusual amount of time, making numerous transactions at the pump.

Police said the officer discovered that Guerrero was using numerous cloned credit cards to purchase diesel fuel that he was pumping into a large, unapproved fuel tank that was mounted in the bed of his truck.

Guerrero pumped about $600 worth of diesel fuel on the day of his arrest, authorities said.

Police said surveillance video shows Guerrero committing the same crime at the same gas station on Feb. 1 and Feb. 3.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.