Man arrested 1 year after fatal crash that killed other driver, injured children

DAVIE, Fla. - A man was arrested Thursday, nearly a year after he crashed his car into another vehicle in Davie, killing the other driver and injuring four children who were in his car.

According to an arrest report, Wendell Metelus, 31, was street racing in his 2012 Mercedes-Benz on the morning of Jan. 22, 2017, when he T-boned another vehicle.

Police said the victim had just left a business in the 3500 block of Davie Road when his vehicle was struck by Metelus' car while making a left turn.

Police said the victim was ejected from the driver's side window and died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.

Surveillance video showed the Mercedes-Benz traveling about 95 mph shortly before the crash, while a gray Infiniti, driven by Jahnie Cargill, was traveling at a speed of about 99 mph, the arrest report stated.

Police said the Mercedes-Benz struck the victim's vehicle while traveling at about 80 mph. The posted speed limit was 40 mph.

A witness told officers that she saw the Mercedes and the Infiniti driving erratically shortly before the crash and said they had nearly struck another vehicle, as well.

Police said the four children who were in Metelus' car were not wearing seat belts, and two of them were seriously injured.

According to the arrest report, a 14-year-old boy suffered a head injury and now has a permanent scar on his forehead and face. Police said a girl in the car suffered a serious fracture to her right ankle.

The other two passengers suffered minor injuries, authorities said.

Metelus faces numerous charges, including vehicular homicide, child neglect, reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and reckless driving causing property damage.

It's unclear whether Cargill will face charges.

