Man arrested, charged in connection with fatal accident

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested Wednesday on charges of DUI manslaughter, child neglect without great harm and DUI with injuries/property damage, according to the Boynton Beach Police Department.

Ronald Richard Olson III, 38, was taken into custody and booked into the Broward County Jail, authorities said.

On May 19, Robin Leia Kirsch, 37, of Pompano Beach died from injuries sustained in a car accident that occurred while she was a passenger in a car driven by Olson.

Olson's blood alcohol level was three times above the legal limit, authorities said.

