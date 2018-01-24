Man arrested in connection with 2016 fatal crash

LAUDERHILL, Fla. - A South Florida man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal car crash that happened in 2016.

Rico Garcon, 29, of Lauderhill, faces a charge of vehicular homicide in connection with the death of Kenneth Johnson, 51, who was killed shortly before 11 p.m. on June 19, 2016, in the 700 block of Northwest 31st Avenue.

Lauderhill police said Garcon was traveling 80 mph in a 35 mph zone in his 2001 Oldsmobile when he struck Johnson, who was crossing 31st Avenue on his bicycle.

Garcon is being held at the North Broward Bureau jail in Pompano Beach.

He appeared in court Wednesday morning, where he was ordered held in lieu of a $150,000 bond. If he posts bail, he must surrender his passport and all driving privileges will be suspended.



